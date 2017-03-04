LAHORE - PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has criticised Punjab government for “creating mess” in connection of holding PSL final in Lahore.

Talking to journalists here yesterday, if entire Punjab government needed help of Pakistan Army to hold a six hours cricket event in its capital, one could clearly imagine security situation in the entire province.

Punjab’s former chief minister said Shahbaz Sharif’s government badly failed to create a sense of protection among people of the province.

The international cricket continued in our tenure in the country despite 9/11, he said, adding the Punjab government engaged the army in the PSL final due to its bad intention. “The entire blame will be put on the army if God forbid any untoward incident happens in Lahore on Sunday,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif should accept his inefficiency and resign, he said, adding it was for the first time in the history of the world that a government sought army’s help for holding a match.

Ch Parvez questioned what kind message the PML-N government wanted to convey to world by making the entire city hostage for one match. The message from the government, he added, was clear that Pakistan was most dangerous place for any kind of foreign activity.