LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the Black Water agents, Raymond Davis and Kalboshan like people are behind the terrorist activities in the country.

Addressing a Pakhtun Jirga at JI head office Mansora on Friday, the JI chief said Pakistan being a ideological Muslim state and nuclear power was an eye sore for the enemy who wanted to destabilise it and shatter its national unity. He said world power bent upon creating mess in Pakistan after detablising Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.

Pakhtun Ittehad movement chief Farooq Khan, Arshad Khan from Buner, Badar Khan from Mahmand Agency and Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochisitan General Secretary Akbar Khan also addressed the Jirga which unanimously demanded immediate release of the national identity cards to around 350,000 Pakhtuns held up by Nadra. Siraj said that terrorism was an issue of the entire nation and it should not be projected as a conflict between the Sindhis, Punjabis, Baloch and the Pakhtuns.

He called upon the Punjab and Sindh governments to take immediate notice of the biased actions against the Pakhtuns and the Balochs and stop their harassment.

The JI chief said that an army could not win a war if it did not enjoy public support. He said that the enemy was trying to plunge this nation in to regional, racial and ethnic divide and undermine its unity and the challenge could be faced only by maintaining a complete national unity and harmony.

He said that Pakistanis were a peace loving and patriotic people who had faced the conspiracies of India, Israel and the US. However, he said, that because of the wrong policies and misdeeds of the rulers, Pakistan and the Punjab were being criticised and the enemy had an opportunity to fan ethnic biases. He slated the arrests of the Pakhtuns and the Balochis in the Punjab and Sindh under the cover of investigation and said this was playing with the country’s solidarity.

JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch said that NAP had raised issues about religion, sects, mosques and madrissahs and now the operation Radul Fasaad had raised ethnic and regional issues. He termed the FATA reforms a historic victory of the tribal people.