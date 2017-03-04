LAHORE - City police on Friday launched a new mobile application “local eye” in collaboration with Strategic Reforms Unit to bridge communication gap between police officers and elected representatives.

A police spokesman said that the latest initiative was part of the community policing campaign. The new mobile phone application will also help police improve coordination with the public at police station level.

Lahore’s SSP (Administration) Rana Ayyaz Saleem gave a presentation to a group of public representatives, journalists, and government officers at Al-Hamra Hall yesterday. The officer while addressing the participants of the ceremony said that the Lahore police launched the new mobile phone application in a bid to boost community policing according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister.

He also informed that the police officers and elected representatives in Lahore would be included in the mobile phone application. This application will enable local representatives to contact senior police officers and stay in touch with them in case of any problem or law and order situation in their respective areas, Rana Ayyaz Saleem said.

Lahore’s Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed while speaking on this occasion said that this is the vision of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to bridge communication gap between the police and public and the new initiative is part of this policy. He said that the new application would also help the provincial government resolve the problems being faced by communities.

Chairman Special Monitoring Unit for CM, Sulman Sofi, and provincial minister Zakia Shahnawaz also spoke on this occasion. They lauded the efforts of capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains for taking multiple initiatives as part of the community policing campaign.