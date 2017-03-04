LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Wildlife Day was observed across the country including Lahore yesterday to raise awareness about wildlife, its conservation and importance of wild species and role in preservation of nature.

The WWD theme for the globe this year was “Listen to the Young Voices” whereas additional theme for Pakistan was “Bird Watching Day 2017”.

Seminars, walks and drawing competitions were arranged by government and private sectors institutions to mark the day.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) arranged a special sessions in connection with WWD. Addressing the participants, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan said this day aimed to highlight the incredible numbers of birds and other animals being lost each year as a result of illegal killing and trade.

“The motives behind these illicit activities are totally unsustainable leading to habitat loss with common species being threatened with extinction. Loss of biodiversity is the defining issue of our time and there are few things as important as making sure that the world’s biosphere remains healthy,” he said.

“The World Wildlife Day is a day to remind us of our responsibilities to our world. The day this year is being celebrated under the theme of “Listen to the Young Voices” to increase youth engagement for the protection of endangered wildlife. As almost one quarter of the world’s population is aged between 10 and 24 and this youth is the driving force behind change,” Prof Junaid added.

A drawing competition was also organised among the varsity staff and students on this occasion. Colourful posters and banners were also displayed on the campus to highlight the importance of wildlife.

“From 1970 to 2012 nearly 58 per cent of all vertebrates including fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals have been wiped out directly as a result of human appetite and activities. If the prevailing trend continues by 2020, the planet will have lost two-thirds of its wildlife species. This can only be reversed if we accelerate and intensify our actions and investments which support wildlife conservation in the long run,” said Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan.

Human activities and the accompanying use of non-renewable natural resources have grown so dramatically that since the mid-20th century, environmental conditions that fostered our development and growth are beginning to deteriorate, he added.

He also shared that WWF-Pakistan is making all possible efforts to restore and conserve endangered wildlife species particularly freshwater and marine cetaceans, Indus river dolphins, turtles, gyps vultures, and snow and common leopards among others. In this regard, he also mentioned the successful breeding of critically endangered Oriental white-backed vultures in captivity at the Changa Manga Vulture Conservation Centre, Lahore.

He shared that this is the second year of successful breeding of the species in a row in Pakistan where two healthy white-backed vulture chicks hatched in January. He emphasised the need to understand the scale of human impact on the vanishing population of wild species and develop a robust mechanism to address this issue.

Ali Dehlavi, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan shared that habitat loss, environmental degradation, illegal trade and climate change are among the most alarming challenges faced by wildlife in Pakistan. The observed decline in species populations is also inextricably linked to the state of ecosystems that sustain them.

Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Adviser Marine Fisheries, WWF-Pakistan shared that the organization is actively working for the conservation of marine animals, which are an important part of the coastal and offshore ecosystems. In this context, crew based observer programs and awareness campaigns were initiated under the Marine Program of WWF-Pakistan, which have achieved significant success in the of conservation of marine mega fauna.

He informed that so far 48 whale sharks, 23 manta rays, 10 sting rays, 15 sea snakes, 4 dolphins, 3 guitar fishes, 3 baleen whales, 1 beaked whale, 11 sunfish, 4 brown boobies, 4 diamond squids and more than 20,000 marine turtles have been safely released over the last three years.