LAHORE - PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has called for amendments in National Action Plan and constitutional powers of the military courts.

His demand came after a meeting with leaders of three religio-political parties who called on him at his residence on Friday. The former prime minister along with Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council and Allama Nasir Abbas of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen also announced to attend the all parties conference on military courts by PPP.

The APC is going to be held today in Islamabad with majority of religo-political parties participation though Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Markzi Jamiat Ehledath are likely to stay away from the moot.

Ch Shujat said his party had already announced participation in the APC and will always be the part of any kind of discussion in the interest of the country. The meeting of the leaders of four parties decided to present a unanimous point of view in the APC. “Some corners ask us to avoid attending PPP’s APC but our stance is that whenever anyone invites us for discussion on national nature then we must go into it in the national,” he said.

He said that if got an opportunity we wanted to amend National Action Plan and we also wanted constitutional amendments on the powers of military courts so that military courts work freely and without any criticism. He said that reforms in Fata be implemented forthwith ahead of 2018 and delay of five years as recommended by Fata reforms committee would further jeopardise situation the war torn region.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that all ally parties had gathered here at the request of Ch Shujat and agreed to evolve joint strategy on APC.

Gandapur said that unanimous strategy had been evolved regarding PPP’s conference. Hamid Raza said that interest of the country and nation was precedent over anything else.

Allama Abbas said that action should be taken against those carrying and displaying arms in the country.