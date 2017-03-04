Police officers have confiscated as many as 132 alcohol bottles from a car in Lahore’s Garden Town area today.

According to details, the officers stopped a car at checkpost and recovered alcohol bottles of international brand during checking.

Suspect Burhan has also been taken into custody for further investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered to close bars who are selling alcohol across the province and instructed the authorities to continue shutter down until the proper procedure.