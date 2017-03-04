LAHORE - Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy Jonathan Pratt called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on the matters of mutual interests, promotion of bilateral ties and enhancement of cooperation in various sectors. He praised the decision to hold the final match of PSL in Lahore and called it the best step.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that final match of PSL is mega event and decision to hold it in Lahore was taken after consulting all institutions. He said peaceful environment will be ensured during the final match of PSL and for this purpose, best security arrangements have been put in place. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani nation has strong determination to eliminate terrorism and holding of final match of PSL is a strong message to terrorists that there is no room for extremist mindset in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. He said the nation has given unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said multidimensional bilateral ties exist between Pakistan and USA, and it is hoped that these relations will strengthen in future. He said we are determined to make Pakistan a welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw was also present on the occasion.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan at present needs unity and joint efforts of all take the country to the new heights of progress and development.

Taking to the party legislators on Friday the chief minister said, Pakistan belongs to all of us and we should jointly work for its progress and prosperity of the country. He said the country is in more need of unity and harmony than before and the country will make progress swiftly when all federating units will make progress on an equal footing.

He said negative politics of differences and sectarianism is poison for the nation and the country. He said the PML-N has always promoted unity, harmony and brotherhood.