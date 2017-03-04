Today

Awesamosa Turns One!

In honour of our first birthday, we've put a discount on all samosas purchased from our shop next to CSD in Cavalry! Stop by our store this sunday to enjoy some flaky comfort food (at half the price!) Without all the love and support we receive from everyone, we would never have gotten this far in just a year. On Sunday at 12 PM - 10 PM at Awesamosas.

Unveiling Lahore Luxe!

Come join us on 4th of March for unveiling of our Luxe Collection 2017. This surely can't be missed. On display will be our one-of-a-kind Luxury Gemstone studded collection. Strictly ladies only event. No photographs allowed on Saturday from 12 PM to 9 PM at Fashion Pakistan Lounge.

Connecting the Dots - Photography. Culture. Design

The Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authoriy has invited the famous National Geographic photographer Matthieu Paley to hold two parallel workshop for art students from our partner art schools in Lahore and an exhibition of workshop will exhibit from 4:30 PM to 6 PM Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall

Come to Witness

An exhibition of new works by Damon Kowarsky featuring collaborative prints by Damon Kowarsky and Mathew Greentree at Taseer Art Gallery at 5 pm at 8, Arif Jan, Road.

Theatre Play "The Story of a Pot & a Dipper"

“The Story of a Pot and a Dipper” based on a story by Michael Ende written and performed by Michael Miensopust, a theatre actor and author and the director of the Children´s and Youth Theatre in Tübingen, Germany. The play will be performed on Saturday from 4 PM to 5 PM at Annemarie Schimmel Haus

IN COMING DAYS

n Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan from March 11, 2017 to March 12, 2017 at Akhamra, The Mall. .

Solo Exhibition by Hussain Chandio

Hamail Art Galleries is set to showcase yet another solo exhibition by Hussain Chandio titled 'Pastoral Paradise'. Event will start from 7th March 2017 at 2 pm and will continue till 11nth March 2017 at Hamail Art Galleries, 67 C-1, Off MM Alam Road, Gulberg III.

6th Punjab Invention to

Innovation Summit

The 6th Invention to Innovation Summit by Punjab University includes various thematic sessions, informative lectures and technical workshops by various universities. The summit includes display of more than 500 innovative projects by academia and industries. It also includes SATHA Innovation award and dinner for academia and industry. There will be awards and certificates for technology presenter on March 8 – March 9 from 9 AM at University of The Punjab.