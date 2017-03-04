LAHORE - A female driver died when her car bumped into an electric pole on the Canal road, police said Friday.

The lady was identified as Saira Mansoor, a resident of Canal View Society. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

An eyewitness told the police that the car smashed into an electric police near Shah Di Khoi bust stop as the driver lost her control over it because of over speeding. Saira sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died later.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl died when a rashly driven truck ran over her near Adda Plot in Raiwind area. Aleena Ali, a 10th grade student, was coming back home from her school when the deadly road mishap took place.

The driver fled from the scene while the police impounded the truck. Further investigation was underway.