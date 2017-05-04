LAHORE - Cloud cover, intermittent drizzle and continuously blowing winds caused considerable decrease in temperature in Lahore on Wednesday, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people.

Daytime temperature dropped by 06 degree Celsius, making weather pleasant that also led to decrease in duration of loadshedding. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 34C and 26C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 24 per cent.

People came out of their houses in the evening even on a working day to enjoy somewhat pleasant weather conditions. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including families. Huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Racecourse Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jallo Park, Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the evening. Traffic mess was also witnessed in the close vicinity of entry/exit points of these picnic spots.

According to the experts, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours. The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next 24 hours. Dust-thunderstorm/light rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Lahore.

, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Mainly dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.