LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that every person named in Panama papers would stand accountable after the ruling family trial.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said that the JI would chase every corrupt person so that the cancer of corruption could be wiped out from the homeland.

He welcomed the Supreme Court bench to oversee further investigations into the Panama leaks and urged all state institutions to fully cooperate with the JIT. He urged the Chief Justice to take some additional steps alongside investigations and the media and the masses should be kept fully informed of their proceedings.

He was hopeful that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was presently refusing to resign, would soon yield and added that the nation was waiting for that day.

Sirajannounced four public meetings in the Khyber P. and the Punjab during the next fortnight in connection with the JI drive against corruption. Besides, he said, a provincial Ulema convention would be held in Khyber P. on May seven, to involve the religious circles and the Ulema in the campaign against corruption. He said that the JI wanted to give a line of action against corruption by involving all other political parties and the legal community.

To a question regarding the cancellation of a license of Bol TV channel, Siraj that only the Supreme Court should have the powers to ban any TV channel or newspaper.

He said that the JI had moved a Bill for the protection of the journalists’ rights in the National Assembly, and urged the government to adopt the Bill at the earliest.

He lauded Turkish President Teyyep Erdogon’s bold stance on Kashmir during his visit to India and said the Turkish leader had won the hearts of the Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan by offering mediation on the issue. He said that the Pakistan government should also follow the same path.

To a question about the tense relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sirajul Haq said that ice had already melt due to the visit of two high level Pakistani delegations to Kabul. He said that peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in the region but added that this was not possible as long as the US and Nato forces remained in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the government moves in connection with the Dawn leaks, Siraj said that the removal of small people won’t work and the actual culprits would have to be brought forth. About Pervez Musharraf’s predictions about the 2018 elections results, the JI chief advised the former military dictator not to act as a fortune teller. He said that Pervez Musharraf could not even foretell where he would be during the 2018 polls.