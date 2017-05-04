LAHORE - A citizen on Wednesday filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directions for Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to stop all television channels from telecasting sub-judice matters.

MH Mujahid who is also a lawyer filed petition through Advocate AK Dogar and submitted that there was dire need of enforcement of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 to bar TVs from broadcasting any programme or discussion on matter being heard by any court of law. He stated that news anchors sit like judges and the participants of their programmes argued like lawyers on matters subjudice before the courts. “They also criticise remarks made by judges of superior courts,” he maintained. The petitoner held that freedom of speech did not mean that it should be unbridled. He requested the court that Pemra be ordered to enforce its law and stop all television channels from broadcasting programmes on sub-judice matters.