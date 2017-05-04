LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan to immediately go to Faisalabad to review arrangements for treatment of chickenpox patients in Allied Hospital.

Chairing a meeting along with Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir to review steps for controlling chickenpox on Wednesday, he directed CEOs Health of affected districts to ensure vaccination of contacts of patients to check spreading of the disease.

Parliamentary Secretary SH&ME Hasaan Raza Ch, Special Secretary P&SH Dr Faisal Zahoor, Director EPI Dr Munir Ahmad, Director CDC Dr Bashir Ahmad, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf, representative of WHO Dr Yayah Gulzar attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Sargodha, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, TT Singh and Bhakkar participated in the meeting through video link.

Minister P&SH directed segregating confirmed and suspected patients on the pattern of dengue. Ne directed all the CEOs Health to purchase chickenpox vaccine from open market according to their requirements. He said that government would provide required funds as per needs.

Dr Faisal Zahoor informed that necessary guidelines for the prevention and treatment of chickenpox have already been circulated among the concerned districts. Moreover, technical committee constituted yesterday would submit report within 24 hours. He said that order has been placed for procurement of 10,000 chickenpox vaccines. He further said that 6,000 vaccines have already been sent to Faisalabad to ensure vaccination of close contacts of patients.

Principal Punjab Medical College Prof Farid Zafar informed that special chickenpox bay has been established in the hospitals. He informed that so far 160 patients were brought to the hospital from different districts. At present only six patients are under-treatment.

The experts observed that adults were more affected by the virus as compared to the children. The meeting was informed that DCs of all the affected districts have chaired meetings to monitor the situation and review the arrangements. Furthermore, mass awareness campaign has been launched in the affected districts.