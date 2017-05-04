LAHORE - Changes are being made in the functioning of public sector departments of the Punjab through digitalization and automation of various public services as the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to bring in transparency, efficiency.

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif said during signing a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Wednesday.

He said the PITB was committed to use synergies of the IT industry, academic institutions, and the government representatives to develop and implement consequential strategies, to enable our partner organisations to achieve their IT potential.

Three MoUs were signed among Industries, Commerce & Investment Department, Punjab Information Technology Board and Labour & Human Resource Department Industries, Commerce & Investment Department through the authorised representative Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha, Secretary, IC&ID, Punjab Information Technology Board Dr Umar Saif, Chairman, PITB and Labour& Human Resource Department representative Dr Farah Masood, Secretary Labour & HRIC&ID.

Labour and HR department is concerned with the promotion of healthy labour management and industrial relations for socio-economic progress and development, protects the rights of workmen & labour force, lays equal stress on their housing, health, safety and protection in order to make them more committed to their work and prevention of child and bonded labour keeping in view the national and international standards.

Another MoU signed with PESSI established under the West Pakistan Employees Social Security Ordinance 1965 (renamed as Provincial Employees Social Security ordinance in 1970) operational since March 1, 1967.

PESSI strives to provide Health Care Facilities and Cash Benefits to its secured workers and their dependants of industries or commercial establishments in Punjab.

Third MoU signed to promote industrial development, trade and investment in Punjab.

PITB shall provide the development and deployment of an online platform for registering shops & establishments with detail or summary reports and a comprehensive dashboard training to the concerned staff for managing operations via online portal.

These MOUs shall be modified or amended only through signed documentation mutually agreed upon by the parties and shall be valid for an indefinite period of time unless or until terminated by either party.