LAHORE - CIA police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man who killed a couple for honour in Nishtar Colony during an operation hours later.

The suspect identified as Shaharyar Khan was trying to flee on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by a police party near Ravi Bridge on the motorway. Shaharyar, said to be uncle of the female victim, killed the couple and fled after snatching their one-and-a-half-year-old son.

Police officer Tariq Elahi Mastoi told reporters that the lady had eloped with Zar Badshah and they had contracted love-marriage.

“We have recovered the child from his possession. One of our quick response teams arrested the killer when he was trying to flee towards the motorway,” the CIA police chief said.

Zaheer alias Zar Badshah, 30, and his wife Kainaat, 28, were shot dead at their rented house in Altaf Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

The residents of Charsadda district were residing in a rented house in Lahore since they contracted love marriage.

According to the alleged killer, the relatives were searching for the victims since they fled their native town.

The suspect also told the police that he killed his niece and her husband in revenge because she had eloped with the man of her choice.

The police also seized two pistols from his possession. Further investigations were underway.

Suspect still at large

Samanabad police are yet to arrest the suspects who resorted to firing outside a house in Gulzaib Colony. The area police had filed a criminal case on the complaint of Syed Azhar Ali Kazmi against unidentified gunmen on March 6, 2017. But, investigators have failed to trace the suspects.

In his application, Kazmi told the police that he belonged to a media group and was facing life threats.

He also claimed that he was being threatened by unknown men because of his TV programmes.

The police were also investigating his claims.