LAHORE - The Central Punjab chapter of Pakistan Peoples’ Party is all set to hold a demonstration today against the PML-N government in protest against hours-long electricty loadshedding in the country.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP’s President in Punjab, will lead the protest at a camp in Lahore’s Nasir Bagh after the opposition party was denied permission to stage the show at Iqbal Park on the plea of section 144 imposed to bar any political activity at this venue.

The party intends to replicate the same protest camp pattern which Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had adopted against the PPP government under Asif Ali Zardari on the issue of loadshedding, price hike and the law and order.

Then, the PML-N had temporarily shifted the CM secretariat to Iqbal Park where CM Shehbaz used hand fans under the scorching sun to besmear the PPP government face with corruption, loot plunder allegations which he said, had left no money for the electricity projects.

Shehbaz Sharif had first promised the end the electricity crisis within six months provided the PML-N came to power; however, later this time, the deadline was extended to two years.

Despite four years to the PML-N, PPP strongly believes that loadshedding situation is worse than what existed in its time. Now the PPP is going to pay the PML-N in the same coin through holding protest camp, however in a different style being in the Opposition but with the same purpose.

The PPP, in the protest camp today, will also hold draws to rename Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he had offered during the election campaign to change his name if the PML-N would fail to overcome power crisis maximum in two years.

The PPP believes that the time to fulfill the commitment has long elapsed as such it has invited the party workers to come up with the new names for the Punjab CM and the final one of them will be picked up through draws today.

The PPP has designed to put up a big political show of power in the stronghold of the PML-N. As the PPP is in the process to reorganise itself and mop up its strength in Punjab, given the fact of approaching election time and Lahore as an indispensible constituency to win Punjab, it is likely to fetch a convincing number of party workers and the supporters at the protest venue.

It is going to be first major political show by the Punjab chapter of the Party under Qamar Zaman Kaira and the provincial leadership. Along with the other leaders of the party, Kaira yesterday inspected the protest camp spot at Nasir Bagh and the arrangements to make the show a success.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said “the Punjab government is quivering even just on the corner meetings and protest camps of the PPP.”

Terming the PML-N a ‘paper tiger,’ he said that such fake tigers could not face the PPP jiyalas in the political arena.

“The Jiyalas in the past had always forced these paper tigers to run,” Kaira said adding, “Jiyalas are displeased with the change of the venue for the protest camp.”

He also asked the district administration not to represent itself servant of an individual or a party. He warned that if anyone on Thursday tried the check protest of the PPP or created disturbance, the PPP rallies and processions will be held then and there. He was determined to hold protest show at every cost.

Kaira added confusion of the PML-N government shows how much it was scared of the PPP. “The Pakistan People’s Party will show the difference between the government sponsored gathering of the patwaris and the spirited Jiyalas.”

To a question, Kaira wondered PM Nawaz Sharif calls himself ‘tiger’. “Whenever a completion held, the N paper tigers ran away,” he said.

To a question that after the Panama verdict and Dawn leaks notification PM Nawaz Sharif was visibly upset, the PPP leader said Panama and Dawn Leaks have become hot potatoes for Nawaz Sharif as he has been quite discomfort since both saw the sun. “The Opposition will also make you scream,” he added with reference to the PM.

Kaira praising the PPP policy of reconciliation said, it was this policy which enabled the democracy to stay in the country. “The PPP believes in national consensus and taking all on the national affairs.”

He said the Federation gets strong if all affairs of the state are discharged with consensus and paying respect to the opinion of others.

Kaira, to a question, supported construction of all dams in the country and also the Kalabagh Dam, provided all stakeholders reach agree on it.

On the issue of tweeting on political matters, he said it was contradictory on the part of the PML-N government that it detested tweeting by the institutions yet the entire business of the government itself was being run of tweets.

Substantiating the PPP stance of rejecting the PM action on Dawn Leak, he said the dismissed officer Rao Tehseen is going to the court of law while the other Tariq Fatmi has explained his position and denied the averment which elicited action against him.