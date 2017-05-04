LAHORE - Political stability is necessary for progress and prosperity of the country, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

“The PML-N government has always given priority to national interests and despite obstacles put by the rivals, it continued to complete the development projects during the last four years and this fact has also been acknowledged at international level,” the CM said while talking to MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana here.

Shehbaz added that well aware people of Pakistan will not allow anybody to block development process. He went on to say that those doing the politics of chaos and anarchy for personal gains are ‘enemies of the nation’.

Meanwhile, the chief minister presided over a high level meeting in which matters to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science and Technology were discussed. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the establishment of Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science and Technology is very important project to promote modern day scientific education which is only the way forward for development.

“Campuses of best universities of the world will be set up in Knowledge Park,” he announced.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary, secretaries of Higher Education, Finance, and Information, besides educationists and officials concerned were present on the occasion.

In another development, CM Shehbaz discussed measures to promote technical and vocational education.

Addressing a meeting, he said that youth could be made economically empowered through provision of technical and vocational education and in the current circumstances, the importance of this training has increased manifold.

“We will get support for vocational and technical education from every source,” he added.

Shehbaz said the CPEC has opened up new avenues for technical and vocational education and we should fully benefit from those opportunities. He further said that cooperation from Chinese province Tianjin will be promoted in vocational and technical education.

ALL PRAISE FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the need for providing modern day training to the firefighters so that they are able to discharge their duties in more efficiently and a better way.

“Punjab government has earmarked sufficient budget for firefighters so that they can perform their professional duties in an effective manner,” the CM said in his message on the occasion of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday.

Shehbaz said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for strengthening relief and rescue agencies engaged to saving lives of the citizens while jeopardising their own lives.

He also paid glowing tribute to the firefighters and their spirit to serve the humanity at the risk of their own lives.

SHEHBAZ MEETS LAWYERS

A delegation of Faisalabad District Bar Association, led by its President Rana Ali Abbas Khan, called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to the provision of justice to the common man and other matters of mutual interest. Talking to the delegation, the CM said that legal fraternity has played a vital role in ensuring the supremacy of law and justice. “Lawyers have rendered immense sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and free judiciary, and their role in this regard cannot be ignored,” he added.

Shehbaz said that economic and social justice is indispensible for the development of any society and lawyers should play their role in a more effective manner for the provision of justice to the common man. He told the delegation that public welfare projects in Lahore and basic facilities will be provided in Faisalabad on priority basis.

To resolve parking problems, the CM said, funds for a car parking will be earmarked in the next budget. He assured the lawyers’ community that their problems will be resolved on the priority basis.