Today

Lahore Eurasia Film Festival

University Of Lahore is organizing Eurasia Film Festival which will screen best work from Europe & Asia in Pakistan. Free Entry on 4th & 5th May 2017 (2PM-4PM). Categories | Short Film, Short Documentary Film, Animation, Experimental Film & Music Video at Univristy of Lahore 1-km Defence Road.

Delight in Nature

The Lahore Arts Council is arranging an exhibition titled Delight In Nature today at Alhamra Art Gallery from 9 am to 5 pm.

TOMORROW

Major Moons of the Solar System

Lahore Astronomical Society is arranging a lecture on "Major Moons of the Solar System" by Kaiser Tufail at on Friday at 7 PM to 10 PM at Zeds Astronomical Observatory 161-X, St 6, DHA Phase 3.

BNU Annual Play'17

After giving you "Stories on a Ship", "Qurtaba ka Qazi", "...and Justice for All", "Unheard Melodies" & "Nijaat" BeaDS - Beaconhouse National University Dramatics Society Presents BNU Annual Play'17, Agtha Christie's "And Then There Were None" (A Play by Department of Theatre, Film and T.V) Directed by: Hassan Raza Synopsis: Ten strangers are invited to an island by a mysterious host, and start to get killed one by one from May 5 at 6:30 PM to May 7 at 9:30 PM at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall.