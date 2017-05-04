LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Press Freedom Day was observed across the country on Wednesday to highlight the services of journalists and their importance for the society. The 2017 theme is, “Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.”

Press clubs, unions of journalists and civil society organisations arranged seminars, walks and rallies to mark the day in a befitting manner.

United Nations declared May 3 WPFD in 1993. African journalists presented a paper on press freedom principles at a UN conference in Windhoek, Namibia in 1991. The paper is called the Windhoek Declaration.

Lahore Press Club arranged a seminar at Nisar Osmani Auditorium that was largely attended by leadership of political parties, veteran journalists and representatives of civil society organisations.

The speakers appreciated the role of journalists in revival of democracy and highlighted the importance of free media for a society. Journalists were given awards for exemplary services during dictatorial regimes.

Punjab Union of Journalists arranged a rally outside the LPC to mark the day.

Journalists for Democracy and Human Rights (JDHR) arranged a seminar at a local hotel.

The speakers said that the nation could not afford more killings and hate in the name of religions and sects rather they needed an inclusive society for peace, progress and development. They called for peaceful co-existence and tolerance against violent extremism. The participants of the learning event comprise journalists, human rights and minority rights activists and religious scholars from almost all sects hailing from Multan, Bahawalpur and Lahore.

Members of Punjab Assembly Azma Zahid Bokhari and Awais Qasim Khan also participated in the event and greeted journalists on World Press Freedom Day.

Azma Zahid Bokhari said that any mob cannot be given the right to take law in their hands and decide the fate of the people in the streets. “It is the prerogative of the courts to decide the cases on merit instated of giving this power to any charged crowd”.

Awais Qasim Khan said that it was collective duty to end hate and discrimination from society.

The participants discussed and agreed to a set of recommendations as way forward to continue working to achieve the objective of peace and tolerance in society. They called upon the editors and publishers of the religious and mainstream media to promote messages of interfaith and intersect harmony to build a narrative of peace and peaceful co-existence.

While publishing funding/charity appeals, the religious publications and mainstream news media need to focus on safe charity, telling their readers/viewers that they should doubly sure to whom they are giving money in the name of charity to discourage charity sums going to extremist groups who are creating bad name for the Muslims and Pakistan.

There is a need to develop and follow through a code of conduct for religious publications/magazines and mainstream media in line with the spirit of the National Action Plan 2015 to curb publication and broadcast of discriminatory or hate material against other religions or sects, the recommendations said.

The participants appreciated that the government of Punjab has banned some of the publications using religion as shield to project their extremist agenda, there is a need to monitor the content published in religious publications under the press and publication and defamation laws of the land as is done in case of the mainstream media to ensure that discriminatory or hate material is eliminated from these publications.

Instead of creating propaganda literature containing hate and discrimination, the editors and publishers of religious magazines/publications should serve the nation by contributing articles on Pakistani citizenship, humanity and universality advocating for the right to live in a peaceful and dignified manner and without any discrimination and hate.

Since hundreds of years, various sects have been extending their literatures without creating hate and violence with the spirit of tolerance and inter-sectarian harmony, there is a need to revive the same spirit now as inciting violence in the name of sectarian differences is causing damage to Pakistan and Muslims, the participants recommended.

Earlier, the President of JDHR Shafqat Munir gave a presentation on the objectives of the project, especially on the quick review and analysis of the content published in religious publications. Senior journalist and Secretary General of JDHR Khalid Jamil thanked the participants for their contribution to the cause of peace and harmony in society.