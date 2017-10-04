LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended the Punjab Industries Department’s order to cancel the registration of an NGO. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition moved by an NGO, Justice Project Pakistan, and the government to submit reply. Barrister Sara Bilal told the court that JPP has been working for the rights of people and especially of prisoners but its registration was cancelled on the charges of other activities.

The counsel said the respondent department did not fulfill the legal requirements. She asked the court to set aside cancellation order. The court would resume hearing on October 18.