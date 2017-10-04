LAHORE - Speakers at a sitting on the second death anniversary of Dr Javed Iqbal paid rich tributes to the late judge.

They said that services of late Javed Iqbal would be remembered forever and that he lived a life for dispensation of justice.

Quran Khawani for the late judge was held at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Tuesday. Born in October 1924, Dr Javed Iqbal left this world on October 3, 2015. He authored various books on Pakistan's nationalist movement and political ideology. Apart from philosophy, Javed had a prolific career as a judge. He served as chief justice of the Lahore High Court before he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

NPT Chairman Justice (r) Rafique Tarar said in his message to the audience that Dr Javed Iqbal was a national asset who explained thoughts of Dr Allama Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan. He was of the view that ideological status of the nation should be upheld solemnly.

Dr Rafique Ahmad said that Dr Javed Iqbal was a great human being. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal said that Dr Javed followed in the footsteps of Dr Iqbal. Dr Javed also took part in politics but later he contributed to the promotion of literature.

Waleed Iqbal Advocate said that his father lived his life and fulfilled his mission. He said that he worked hard as a lawyer and scholar and stood for truth.

Dr Shahryar Ahmad, Dr Parveen Khan and NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed also paid rich tributes to Dr Javed Iqbal. They said that he supported democracy against dictatorship. He chaired the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust for 16 years.

The speakers said the new generation should follow Dr Javed’s teachings, which were continuity of Iqbal’s thought.