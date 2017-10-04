LAHORE - An eighteen-year-old girl was strangled to death allegedly by her uncle to save honour in Jhallian village on the outskirts of Punjab capital, police said on Tuesday.

“Shahnaz was sleeping in her bedroom in the morning when her uncle Muhammad Hanif killed her and fled,” Hadiyara police duty officer Mahmood said. He said Hanif was a resident of the same village.

Police filed a murder case against Hanif under Section 302 of the PPC on the complaint of Muhammad Rafique, father of the victim. Rafique told police that Shahnaz was killed by his brother after they rejected a marriage proposal from a relative.

The official said: “Her parents were on the rooftop when Hanif forced his entry into the house and committed the crime.

“We have registered a murder case against him and raids are being conducted to arrest him,” he said.

The police were investigating the latest honour killing incident when this report was filed on Tuesday evening.

In July, a man killed his sister and niece “to save his family’s honour”. The 40-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were killed at their house in Badami Bagh. The victims were identified by police as Bushra and her 16-year-old daughter Noor Fiza.

The federal government last year enacted an anti-honour killing law with harsher punishment for perpetrators of the crime, but there is no respite in such killings across the country.

Although the new law was enacted to curb ‘honour killings’ after the outspoken social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother, there was no breakthrough in investigations into such cases due to a lack of enforcement of the law and weak prosecution.

In Punjab, at least 1,850 incidents of ‘honour killing’ were registered from 2011 to 2016.

According to official statistics, at least 328 people, mostly women, were killed in 2015, 404 in 2014, 388 in 2013, 366 in 2012 and 364 in 2011 for ‘honour’.