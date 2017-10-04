LAHORE - A two-year-old girl died after falling into a lidless manhole in Shahdara Tuesday evening, rescuers said. The deceased, named as Fiza, was playing in the street near her house in Begum Kot when she fell into the lidless manhole. The locals managed to retrieve the body and shifted her to hospital where she died.

The residents took to the streets against negligence on the part of district government.

The protesters made an appeal to the high-ups for taking notice of the matter. According to demonstrators, the area has several such manholes but no authority.