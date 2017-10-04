LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court that the release of Model Town inquiry report would have negative impact on trial in an anti-terrorism court.

Arguing before the full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, the Punjab government’s private lawyer Khawaja Haris said the heirs of Model Town victims and their lawyers misled a single bench to get a favourable order for the release of Justice Najafi’s report.

The lawyer said they did not approach the single bench with clean hands. The Punjab government was not given the right to submit its reply—especially on a point whether the inquiry report was a judicial document or an administrative step, Haris said. In his whole arguments, he pointed technical flaws committed by the single bench which ordered the Punjab government to publicise the inquiry report. The arguments of Khwaja Haris were in progress when the court adjourned further hearing until Oct 10.

Earlier, he presented a summary of his appointment as private counsel of the Punjab government in the case. The bench expressed satisfaction on the reasons of his hiring and returned the same to the counsel.

The bench, however, asked Advocate Khwaja Tariq Rahim and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar who were representing the victims to file a separate petition if they wanted to place the summery on record and court would decide the application on merit.

In the case of alleged plan to demolish the historic Gujranwala railways station, the LHC directed Punjab Archeology Department to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing until Oct 18.

During the hearing, Advocate Khurram Chughtai submitted reports on behalf of the government. A citizen moved the court that the government was planning to demolish the historic railways station building of Gujranwala.