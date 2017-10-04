LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed four sweets production units for producing substandard quality products, during a crackdown. Also, Rs 110,000 fine was imposed on nine production units.

The PFA, under the supervision of Additional Director

General (Operations) Rafia Haider, raided several production units of sweets. The PFA teams checked 127 production units and sealed four units including Ashraf Bakery and Akbar Bakery at Khokhar Town, AD Sweets at Wagha Town and Paradise Sweets at Bedian Road. All shops were sealed for using Rongalite (rangkat), textile colours and chemicals in preparation of sweets. Separately, the PFA teams also checked dozens of eateries and sealed Goga Milk Shops at Tajpura for selling adulterated milk and not following PFA's SOPs. The PFA imposed Rs 47,000

fine and served warning notices on several food points.