PU psychology centre holds orientation ceremony

The Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organised an orientation ceremony for students of ADCP/MS (Clinical Psychology and Speech Language Pathology) and PhD programmes. The students were given brief introduction about the programs, followed by introduction of the faculty members. Meanwhile the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BSCS (first year) 2nd annual examination 2016 and BS Home Economics Part-II (first year) annual 2017. Detailed results is also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk. –Staff Reporter

60 pigeons seized at airport

The Customs and Wildlife Authorities Tuesday caught 60 pigeons at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) allegedly being smuggled from Jeddah. A local, Kaleem, brought the pigeons with him in a PIA flight from Jeddah and told the officials the birds were to be delivered in different parts of the province. Wildlife has shifted the birds to its headquarters. Without the permission of wildlife, no one can import bird.–Staff Reporter

AC nabbed over Wagah Town scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Wagah Town scam suspect Assistant Commissioner Safdar Virk from Lahore. The bureau has so far arrested five accused including AC Safdar Virk, Fahd Saleem, Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Khaliq and Abid Ali Ansari, a spokesman said on Tuesday. The accused would be produced in an accountability court on Wednesday (today) to acquire physical remand. NAB launched an inquiry in April following an anonymous complaint comprising some details of alleged financial mismanagement being done by the officials of Wahga Town, which was converted into Investigation in September 2017. –Staff Reporter

PO arrested on return from Saudi Arabia

Lawmen arrested a proclaimed offender in woman’s murder case on his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Tuesday. Dera Ghazi Khan resident Irshad Hussain fled to Saudi Arabia after murdering Nadia six months ago. He returned from Saudi Arabia by Shaheen Airline flight 736. The airport police arrested him and handed over to the DGK police.–Staff Reporter

LGH first hospital with two MRI machines

Lahore General Hospital has become the first public sector healthcare institution with two operational MRI machines. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has said that latest TESLA MRI machine has become functional at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. He thanked the Punjab government for giving special grant of Rs260 million for purchasing the latest equipment. He said the state-of-the-art facilities were being added to LGH. –Staff Reporter

Farewell to additional registrar

Punjab University additional registrar Ghulam Jillani retired on Tuesday. A farewell was organised at the committee room of the registrar's office. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Treasurer Rao Muhammad Sharif, Resident Officer-I Iftikhar Ahmad Choudhary, Additional Registrar Jalil Tariq and others participated in the event. The participants praised Ghulam Jillani for his outstanding services. –Staff Reporter

80 sub-inspectors promoted

A total of 80 sub-inspectors of the provincial police were promoted to the rank of inspector on Tuesday following the Departmental Promotion Board approved their cases. A spokesman said the promotions were granted to the officers on merit keeping in view their seniority, performance, and service record. “A total of 455 cases were under consideration while 80 were approved by the board,” he said. On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan, the promotion board reviewed all cases thoroughly. The board was headed by Additional-IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar while DIG Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Sultan Chaudhry, DIG BA Nasir, AIG Shahzad Akbar, and AIG Abdul Rab Chaudhry were members of the board. –Staff Reporter