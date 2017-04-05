LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana Tuesday said that CPEC was not just a framework of regional connectivity but also a journey towards economic regionalisation in the new world.

“It is China's ambitious initiative that is leading a new wave of globalisation and is expected to divert international financing and investment to Pakistan,” he said while addressing to the participants of Punjab Economic Forum 2017 organised by Punjab Planning & Development Department here at a local hotel.

The governor said that CPEC was being touted as game changer for Pakistan with vast avenues of investment in the development sector. The enhancement of geographical linkages will enhance understanding through regional knowledge, lead to higher volume of flow of trade and businesses and is a win-win model which will result in well connected, integrated region of shared destiny, harmony and development. “We hope for a future with peace, development and growth of economy whereas the Government is putting focused efforts”, he added.

Rajwana said environment was conducive to foreign investment here as the security situation had improved a lot over the years. The government, he said, had been working assiduously to implement the National Action Plan and operation Radd-ul-Fassad was testament to government’s commitment in this regard.

Governor Rajwana admitted that the unwanted electricity shortfall had affected country’s economy, especially of the Punjab province. The shortfall and increased cost of electricity had also adversely affected the industrial production, he said, adding that the government of Punjab had put best efforts in coordination with the federal government to meet the crisis.

The governor said that Punjab government was aspiring for an equitable economic growth. “The Punjab Economic Forum has incorporated cross-cutting themes on not just how we can maximize our benefits from foreign investment and optimize our utilization of our natural endowments, but also on pinching issues of provincial importance like poverty and social inclusion as well as sustainable development”, he observed.