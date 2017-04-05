LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed Tuesday called for a full-fledged campaign to educate students of colleges and universities about the importance of traffic rules and laws. He said that the traffic management could be improved drastically in Lahore with the help of students, teachers, and parents.

SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmed stated this while delivering a special lecture at a private university located near Shaukat Khanum Hospital yesterday. A large number of students, teachers, and traffic officers were also present on this occasion. The officer said that the city traffic police department would soon establish camps at different educational institutions in Lahore to facilitate students in getting driving licenses. He said that the students are future of this country and they must be given traffic education.

Rai Ejaz Ahmed said that all educational institutions are requested to ensure proper parking and drop-lanes in their premises. “This exercise will not only help police improve traffic management in town but it would also reduce the ratio of accidents in city,” he added.

All the civilized nations are judged by their traffic discipline on the roads, he said. “That is why it is our priority to provide as much as awareness to students of the big educational institutions regarding the traffic laws in the first phase.”

The CTO also said that the martyred DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin was supposed to be here. “Today, we pledge in front of you that we will continue the mission of our martyred officer by following his visions. We will not leave any stone unturned to improve the traffic management system in this city,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CTO chaired the questions and answers session and replied to the queries of students regarding traffic control, management, planning, and awareness. The university management thanked the officer for the visiting the institution and vowed that they would continue educating the children about the importance of traffic laws.