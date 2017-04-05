LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the development of southern Punjab is dearer to him as he is personally supervising the development projects in that region.

The PML-N government feels much pleased while serving the people of southern Punjab and addressing their problems, the chief minister said while talking to the party MNA Sardar Awais Khan Leghari who called on him on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed development and welfare projects in southern Punjab. The chief minister said the development and progress in southern Punjab is very important for him and for this reason additional resources worth billions of rupees have been earmarked for development and progress of that part of the province.

He said the people of southern Punjab are getting benefits from these mega projects and many new projects are already in progress. He said the Multan metro bus project is the gift for the people of southern Punjab and lakhs of the people travel by the metro bus system daily.

“Safe city project is being launched in Multan and Bahawalpur and many other projects of infrastructure development and other sectors are continuing. Opponents of public welfare projects are against the welfare of the common man and the well-aware people of Pakistan recognise these political elements and these disappointed elements have already been defeated in the previous elections and they will be defeated again in the coming elections,” the CM held.

KHAQAN MEETS SHEHBAZ

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi discussed electricity projects especially gas-based power projects and the matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said three gas-based power projects with the capacity of 3600MW are being completed at the fast track and an amount of Rs112 billion has been saved in these projects through transparency. He said extensive efforts have been made during the last four years to end the electricity crisis.

He said the political parties which are responsible for pushing the country to the darkness are now worried by the speedy completion of the power projects. He said the gas-based power projects will be completed in the record period of 27 months and these projects will eliminate darkness. He said surplus electricity will be available for agriculture, industry, livestock, education, health and other social sectors.