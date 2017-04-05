LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday recalled arrest warrants earlier issued against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf allegedly involved in illegal appointments with Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

The court passed the order after Advocate Iftikhar Shahid, the counsel of Ashraf, gave an undertaking that his client would appear before the court on the next hearing, April 19. The counsel, through an application, had challenged the arrest warrants saying that there was no need of unnecessary arrest warrants for his client as he was always ready to appear before the court but went abroad for medical reason.

Currently, Ashraf is in London for medical treatment of his wife and to attend some international conferences. On April 1, the court had issued arrest warrants of Ashraf for not appearing before the court.

ECP reply SOUGHT

The Lahore High Court sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan in a petition seeking disqualification of Member of Provincial Assembly Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, son of banned outfit Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan founder Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, over his name put in 4th schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Justice Atir Mahmood of the Lahore High Court passed the order and adjourned further hearing until April 19.

Muzafar Abbasi, a citizen, filed the petition submitting that Jhangvi participated in by-election at PP 178-Jhang and won the election as an independent candidate. He alleged that Jhangvi was booked in 17 cases of criminal nature and his name was included in 4th schedule of ATA for having terrorism activities. He said for such cases, he was could not be allowed to contest election for a provincial assembly seat.

The petitioner said that he also approached the Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification of Jhanhvi but his application was dismissed. He prayed that ECP be ordered to de-seat the respondent.

Hafiz Saeed case

The Lahore High Court adjourned until April 12 the hearing of petitions challenging detention of Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of Jamatud Dawa.

The Lahore High Court bench headed by Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi and comprising Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad observed that they would not be able to further hearing the matter as the new roster of judges had been issued for the next week. The bench observed that the matter would be fixed for hearing before a new bench designated for ATA related matters.

Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, his aides Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid had challenged their detention.

The government, previously, had held that it had detained Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of JuD for being risky to the peace and security efforts. Advocate A K Dogar, the counsel of Hafiz Saeed and others, had also concluded his arguments and he strongly opposed the stance of the government saying that the government could not come up with any justification to keep his clients under detention. However the court put off the hearing for next week.