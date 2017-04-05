LAHORE - It was a celebration galore for the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Tuesday when it held a grand Spring Festival.

As a full day of food, activities and merriment, the festival began at 11 o’clock in the morning, welcoming families when the sun was shining bright, and went on until 10 o’clock in the night, when the breeze had become pleasantly cooler.

With a crowd of over 2,000 people, the Spring Festival was a successful effort on the part of the LUMS Alumni Relations team, who organised the event, to bring together the entire LUMS community, including students, alumni, staff, faculty and their families, and provide them with a day of uninhibited festivities and fun.

While children got the chance to play a variety of games and take carnival rides, from a jumping castle and a merry-go-round to a trampoline and a train, students and adults indulged in an assortment of recreational activities, including sittings with an astrologer and shopping and browsing sprees at books, clothing and accessories stalls.

An event in Lahore simply isn’t complete without food, and the Spring Festival was no exception. More than 25 food stalls of a variety of cuisines, delicious foods and beverages were the highlight of the day.