LAHORE - A mother of four children was burnt live at her house in Raiwind police area early Monday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The lady was identified by police as Aasia Bibi, a 40-year-old resident of Jia Bagga. The woman was rushed to the Jinnah hospital by her husband where she later succumbed to burns, police said.

Her husband, Anwar Ali, told the police that Aasia set herself on fire after sprinkling petrol around body.

A police investigator said the woman took the extreme step after an argument with her husband over some domestic dispute. She sustained multiple burns and was admitted to the burn unit of the Jinnah Hospital where she died later.

On the other hand, parents of the victim told the police that Aasia was set ablaze by her husband as they clashed over some issue. The police were investigating the death.