LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Experts have forecast more rains during the next 2-3 days.

Rain/dust-thunderstorm (associated with gusty winds) occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

In Lahore, patches of clouds, continuously blowing winds and scattered drizzle caused decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 20C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 37 per cent.

According to the experts, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains and gusty winds for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm (associated with gusty winds) is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at a few places in DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal divisions۔

Heavyfalls are also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara and Kashmir divisions. Due to heavy falls there is a risk of flash flooding/land sliding in vulnerable areas. Hailstorm is also expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Murree and Rawlakot received 22mm rain, Kalam18mm, Dir 17mm, Islamabad and Balakot 15mm each, Garhi dupatta 11mm, Muzaffarabad, Kakul, Parachinar, Astore, Mirkhani and Pattan 10mm each, Kotli 09mm, Peshawar, Cherat and Saidu Sharif 07mm each, Rawalpindi and Malamjabba 06mm each, Kamra 05mm, Lower Dir 03mm, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Kohat, Drosh and Chitral 02mm each, Bannu, Kasur, Mangla, Noorpurthal, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala 01mm each.