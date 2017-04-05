LAHORE - Announcing the wheat procurement policy for the year 2017-18, Punjab Cabinet has decided to purchase 4 million metric tonne of wheat this year at the rate of Rs1,300 per 40kg from the farmers of the province.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat crop this season and decided to procure more wheat over four million metric tonne if need arose. It decided that distribution of gunny bags to the farmers will start from April 15 and in case of purchase of additional wheat, the government will provide them 15 per cent more gunny bags.

In order to introduce transparency and fair-play in the distribution of gunny bags, assistance of the information technology will be secured in addition to digitally monitoring the distribution system, the meeting decided.

The cabinet committee meeting held that every facility will be provided to the farmers at the procurement centres on priority basis and their interest will be watched closely during the procurement of wheat.

Punjab cabinet also decided to export additional wheat present in the stock with a view to providing relief to small farmers. The chief minister directed to take immediate steps under transparency system for this purpose. Provincial Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and members national and provincial assembly belonging to agriculture sector participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the grand yield of wheat this year, owes to the blessing of Allah almighty and the government steps to provide subsidy to the cultivators on fertilizers, pesticides, and other articles. He vowed not to let anyone usurp right of the growers and provide them due reward of their toil and hardworking.

He said the use of IT in the distribution of gunny bags will not only make the process transparent but also address complaints of the growers. The CM warmed of stern action against the administrative officer, if complaint of any sort came from any procurement centre against him. The farmers are his brothers and their rights will be safeguarded at every cost, the Chief Minister said while directing the ministers, advisers, assistants and the secretaries to personally supervise the procurement drive while he himself monitor the whole process.

He also advised head of the departments concerned to appoint honest and diligent officers to the procurement of wheat in all 36 districts of the province. The chief minister laid stress on the need for establishing silos on modern lines to store wheat and asked the officers concerned to meet the responsibilities using their best of abilities.

Shehbaz Sharif said taking care of the rights of the small famers the government will purchase from them as much wheat as they would like to sell. No exploitation will be done with any famers, he maintained. He said no excuse of short of storage capacity to show lathery in procurement and act any other delinquency on the part of any officer will be accepted and strict action will follow against the person who does so.

Referring to energy projects, Shehbaz Sharif said that 1200-Megawatt Gas Power Project in Bhikki will start generation of 750 megawatt electricity in the middle of current month. He said that third turbine of this project will become operational in November, December and result in generation of 1200 megawatt electricity which is the fruit of round the clock work on energy projects.

The chief minister said that 1320-Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project will provide 660 megawatt electricity before Ramazan Mubarik and it will generate 660 megawatt more electricity during Ramazan. Similarly, 2000 megawatt electricity will be added into national grid through these two projects in summer season and people will get relief as a result of this additional electricity, he added.

Punjab Cabinet paid tributes to chief minister for taking steps for the cultivators and providing them relief. Members National and Provincial Assembly associated with agriculture sector while expressing their views said that condition of small farmers has improved due to the facilities provided by the government.

They said that Shehbaz Sharif has great love for small farmers and due to his farmer friendship; increase in per acre production has become possible.