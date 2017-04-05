LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has said that the department has prepared rules for implementing breastfeeding law .

Addressing awareness seminar on breastfeeding at a local hotel yesterday, he said that legislation for compulsory breastfeeding was made five years back but without initiative to formulate rules and regulations.

Minister Population Welfare Begum Zakiya Shahnawaz, Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Population Welfare Dr Ismat Tahira, Dean Institute of Child Health, Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Ajmal Khan, Prof Shakeela Zaman, representative of UNICEF Dr Tahir Manzoor, Member Health P&D Dr Shabana Haider, MS Lady Aitchison Hospital Dr Samina Naseer, pediatricians, gynecologists, nurses, lady health workers, lady health visitors and other concerned persons attended the seminar.

Kh Imran Nazir said that P&D and Population Welfare have given valued input in preparing rules. He said that Health Department would further boost up the awareness and publicity campaign regarding benefits of routine immunization and breastfeeding. He said the department was focusing on preventive care. Experts termed the breast milk essential food for developing immunity against diseases. They urged preferring breastfeeding for healthy life of mother and child.