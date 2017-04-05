LAHORE - Public, carrying bottles of polluted water, staged a demonstration Tuesday on the arrival of National Assembly Speaker in his constituency, NA-122.

As the speaker landed in the Icchra area of his constituency, the residents took to the street to register their protest against polluted water supply.

Carrying bottles filled with filthy water, the protesters chanted slogans against the government. They complained about the UC chairman and vice chairman for turning a deaf ear to their complaints.

Samaa TV, a private news channel, reported Ayaz was enjoying his meal during the reception hosted by the local UC chairman when the people were protesting.

He did not even bother to talk to his protesting electorate and left for a marriage hall in Mian Mir to administer oath to his party office-bearers.

In his address, Ayaz said that problems of the masses will be addressed on priority.

To a question on the Panama leaks decision, he said that people have become so touchy about Panama that even sneezing by a person is being attributed to it.

He said we all must wait for the decision instead of speculating about it and dragging the Panama issue into every matter.

To a question on election reforms, the speaker said by June next the House will complete election commission reforms.

When asked what other party the PML-N sees as tough contender in the next elections, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said they feel every political party was a challenger and should not be taken lightly. “We are not ignoring any political party for contest even if it is Pakistan Awami Tehreek or the Awami Muslim League.”

About loadshedding, he said the government cut it. However, he cited water and power minister as saying shortage of water in the dams and annual repairing of some units was the cause of loadshedding.

He said the country would have surplus electricity in 2018, the election year.

About the bail of PPP leaders Sharjeel Memon and Dr Asim Hussain, Ayaz said that is the matter of judiciary which is independent.