LAHORE - Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner has assigned another additional charge of the Sub-Registrar City to tehsildar Shoukat Masih Sindhu till further orders.

A couple of days ago, the same tehsildar was assigned additional charge of the Sub-Registrar Urban-1 Faisalabad Sadar. The registration work from Sub-Registrar Nazia Mohal has been withdrawn on her own request.

The DC Faisalabad didn’t respond to a query on the issue. However, another DC requesting anonymity said that it was the authority of the DC to assign the duties of the Sub-registrar to any officer. However, it was common practice that at divisional headquarters grade 17 officers were posted as the Sub-Registrars only.

He said that in small districts, tehsildars was also holding the offices of the sub-registrars. He said that a senior officer as a sub-registrar office was a check on the tehsil officials. It was a moral obligation not legal one, he added.