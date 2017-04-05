LAHORE - The prices of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and generators have been surged following the increase in loadshedding duration.

The desi manufacturers have raised the price up to 40 percent while a slight surge was made in branded UPS.

A 700KV locally-manufactured UPS is being sold for Rs 8,000 with Rs2,500 increase this year while the 1500KV UPS is being sold for Rs18,000 with an increase of Rs3,000.

Although the price of branded UPS stayed fixed, people prefer buying desi UPS as, according to them, they are economical.

The price of 2.8KVA is up by 5,000 from the last’s rate of Rs40,000 while petrol and gas generator 7.5KV are now being sold for Rs92,000.

The two-stroke generator is now being sold Rs9,500 with a Rs1,500 surge this year.

Asif Raza, a dealer at Abid Market, said that prices were raised “due to surge in the demand of products”.

He also blamed the inflation on government, saying that the tax has been imposed on the import of even China made invertors thus increase was inevitable.

Arhum Farid, a customer at Hall Road market, complained about profiteering.

“Dealers and shopkeepers of UPS are fleecing the public and I have found no authority to even monitor the situation,” she rued.

She also complained about poor quality of these gadgets.

“UPS manufacturers are using silver wires in transformers instead of heavy-duty copper wire that may cause serious damage,” she apprehended.

Wajahad Chaudary, another electronics’ dealer held the government responsible for the increment.

He said: “The UPS, made in China, costs from Rs13,000 to 15,000 while the battery price and fitting charges are Rs18,000 and Rs1,000 respectively. But the import charges are been increased, prompting us to sell these stuff at even higher price this year.”