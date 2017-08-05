LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association continued strike at Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and wards across the province on Friday,

LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association continued strike at Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and wards across the province on Friday, adding to patients’ problems.

As the strike entered the fourth day, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department started action against absent doctors and terminated 47 young doctors for staying away from duty at 14 hospitals in the province.

Although the management kept OPDs open with the help of faculty members and seniors, the healthcare providers were too less to meet the need of huge number of patients. As many as 14 hospitals in the province including four in Lahore were seriously affected by YDA strike. The department terminated six house officers and two PG trainees from Lahore General Hospital, five house officers from Jinnah Hospital, five house officers and two PG trainees from Services Hospital and one PG trainee from Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The department has given authority of removing PG trainees and house officers to Principal/Medical Superintendents of relevant institutions/hospitals. The department will convene meeting of Principals/MSs on daily basis to evaluate situation due to YDA strike.

On the fourth day, YDA strike at OPDs and Indoors hampered service delivery besides causing cancellation of scheduled surgeries at teaching hospitals across the province.

Mayo Hospital, the only fully functional health facility in Lahore, attracted huge number of patients. Extra ordinary rush of patients hampered smooth service delivery at the biggest hospital in the province.

The situation was worst at Services Hospital, PIC, LGH and Jinnah Hospital. The YDA forcibly closed down OPDs of PIC, Services Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, causing thousands of patients to either return home or approach other public sector or private hospital for treatment. Patients and their attendants held government responsible for the situation. They urged the government to end the issue once for all by giving exemplary punishment to the habitual protesters. The YDA has announced continue strike till acceptance of all demands including withdrawal of central induction policy for PG trainees, removal of Najam ahmed Shah from the office of Secretary SH&ME, proper security at hospitals and setting up burn units.

Iqtidar Gilani

