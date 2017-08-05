LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for action against the agitating doctors. The petition was filed by Majeed Ahmad wherein the provincial government, secretary of health and Young Doctors Association have been made respondents.

The petitioner submitted that a group of young doctors had paralysed hospitals and roads in Lahore. He mentioned that emergency and outdoor services were closed in all big government hospitals and many deaths took place due to it. He submitted that the public also faced inconvenience due to doctors’ agitation on roads. He contended that the doctors could not stop the medical services under the law. He pleaded with the court to declare the doctors’ strike illegal and directives be issued for registration of cases.



APP