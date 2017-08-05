LAHORE - A Lahore High Court full bench on Friday suspended five-year LLB programme and restored evening classes at public and private law colleges.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, passed the order on several petitions challenging newly-introduced five years long LLB programme. The bench also directed all stakeholders including Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council, Law Commission, respective universities and colleges to sit together for restructuring of the programme. The court adjourned further hearing until August 10.

The Pakistan Bar Council last year extended three-year LLB programme to five years and banned evening classes at both public and private law colleges.

The bench led the universities to keep continue their LLB (Hons) programme and suspended the five-year programme.

he counsel of PBC said that the required curriculum was not developed for the extended five-year degree certificate which endangered the future of law students. The PBC said that there were flaws in the rules of the council. He said the initial two years of the students go without legal education and if two-year BA is included in five-year program then there should be no harm in three years programe.