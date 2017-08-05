PCSW reviews strategy to stop violence against women

LAHORE:The Punjab Commission for the Status of Women (PCSW) has assigned the task to the divisional coordinators to play a proactive role in protection of women’s rights and prevent instances of violence. PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar, chairing a meeting of diisional coordinators, on Friday urged them to develop strong liaison with departments to obtain status updates regarding cases and incidents involving women. The meeting was apprised of activities and progress made by divisional coordinators within their respective areas. Fauzia Viqar also stated that stringent application of PCSW’s mandate is key to bridge the gap between government offices and the general public. She added that the PCSW is fully determined to expand its outreach at the grass-roots level to address all issues concerning women and create a hospitable environment which will facilitate implementation of its mandate. Project Manager discussed methods used by coordinators to collect data related to women from all 36 districts across Punjab and various initiatives taken by them in the previous financial year including inter alia promotion of Punjab Women’s Helpline (1043). All the coordinators assured the chairperson of their commitment to work towards protection of women’s rights and promotion of their empowerment.–PP

323 colleges receive 63,139 online admission applications

LAHORE: Out of 716 public colleges, 323 colleges across Punjab have received 63,139 applications for online admission this year. The process was launched on July 27, 2017 through the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab for processing intermediate admission applications for their FA, FSC, ICS programmes. According to a spokesman for the PITB, the OCAS has processed almost one million applications during the past few years. For cycle 2017, among 63,139 online admission applications, 31,294 were submitted online while 31,845 were uploaded to the system by the respective colleges. Reviewing the progress of OCAS, Dr Umar Saif, the founding vice chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab, Chairman PITB and Advisor to the CM Punjab, said that the initiative has enhanced the efficiency and transparency of the admission process. Free-of-cost availability of college broachers and online admission forms was an added feature of the system, he added. Dr Saif said that the system considerably reduced the number of physical visits of students and their parents to colleges, and ensured timely compilation of applications.–Staff Reporter

Book fair pulls crowds

LAHORE : A large number of book lovers visited the premier book fair at Expo Centre on the second day on Friday. Poets, writers, parents and their children visited the stall of the monthly Phool and Academy of Letters for Children. They were given copies of Phool magazine, autographs and tips on writing. They lauded Phool’s services in the field of literature for children. Editor of Phool Muhammad Shoaib Mirza presented books on the occasion. Darussalam International MD Abdul Malik Mujahid also visited to book fair. Over 250 publishers have set up stalls at the event. A seminar on “Why we avoid child literature’ will be held at Expo Centre on Saturday (today). A large number of writers, poets and children will participate in it.–Staff Reporter

PU awards PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.According to the notification, Zaman Khan, son of Muhammad Nasir, got degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis titled “Cadmium Resistant Bacteria and Yeasts: Their Potential Use in Decontamination of Metal-Polluted Wastewater”. Arifa Khalid, daughter of Mukhtar Muhammad Khalid was awarded degree in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis titled “Effects of Exogenous Application of IAA, BRs and GA3 on Growth, Protein Contents and Antioxidative Enzyme Activities in Solanum Tuberosum L. Under Salt Stress”.–APP