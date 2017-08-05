LAHORE - Employees of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) staged a demonstration on Jail Road on Friday to press for regularisation of their services.

Dozens of employees come out of the office, causing massive traffic jam on Jail Road and adjoining arteries at peak hours. Carrying placards and banners inscribed with writing in favor of their demands, the protesting employees chanted slogans against Vice Chairman PHA Iftikhar Ahmed.

The protesting employees accused the Vice Chairman of giving contracts to blue eyed. They warned the PHA of strong protest if demands were not accepted till Monday.



OUR STAFF REPORTER