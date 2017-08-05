LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday allowed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to implement its 2016 admission regulations for medical and dental colleges for new admissions.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed the order, observing that the PMDC could implement its policy for new admissions and the colleges were free to approach the council in case of any grievance. The new regulations empower University of Health Sciences (UHC) to conduct admissions to medical and dental colleges.



OUR STAFF REPORTER