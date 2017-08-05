LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N has always promoted politics of principles.

“Public service record of the PML-N shows the political approach and vision of its leadership,” the chief minister said in a statement on Friday

He said that elements involved in politics of personal gains left no stone unturned to put the national development at stake. These elements continued hatching conspiracies against the national economy, he said, adding that his government would not be pressurised by such politicians.

Despite a strong opposition and conspiracies, the PML-N government has played a historic role to bring the country out of crises, he said. The party countered the opponents of public development at every front and foiled their designs. The repetition of mendacity and allegations cannot end love for Nawaz Sharif in the hearts of ordinary people, he said.

The chief minister said that masses had reposed their confidence in Nawaz Sharif due to his steps for public welfare and development. “Nawaz Sharif always came up to people’s expectations. Good governance, merit and transparency are pivots of the politics of PML-N,” he said. On the other side, he said, claimants of so-called change and hollow sloganeering had been fully exposed. The sit-in politics damaged the national development and these frustrated elements would not get anything except disappointment in future, he said. During the last four years, he said, the sit-in party spent all its energies on conspiracies against the democratic system. These elements put hurdles in the way of development of the country, but they will not be able to escape public accountability in the next elections, he said.

The chief minister said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase of its history and the elements creating disunity and chaos in the society should pity the nation. He said the national economy had been strengthened by the steps taken by Nawaz Sharif over the last four years. Had the hurdles not been put in the way of national development, Pakistan would have been standing at the heights of development today. The elements hindering development will not be able to show their faces to people. He said, “We are committed to serving the public and no conspirator can stop us from public service. We shall respect the public mandate and come up to expectations of people. We have thwarted every conspiracy against national development.”

He said, “We have spent every moment of our life on public service and national development.” He said that rehabilitation of the common man and national development had been top priorities of the government.

Meanwhile , the Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of various sectors, with an estimated cost of Rs 1566.254 million. These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of student hostels for males & females at the PMAs-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi with the cost of Rs 428.106 million and widening/improvement of Pattoki Kanganpur road (length 54.10 kms), district Kasur (Revised) with the cost of Rs 1138.148 million.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

