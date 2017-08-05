LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday started electioneering in NA-120 Lahore, which fell vacant after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as PM.
Dozens of PML-N workers, including women and the youth, visited their voters as part of their door-to-door drive to vote their candidate CM Shehbaz Sharif in the upcoming by-election.
A group of PML-N supporters raised slogans in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Led by former MPA Dr Zamurrad Yasmin and Punjab chapter VP Muhammad Saeed, the PML-N supporters toured Krishan Nagar, Prem Nagar and Sannatnagar distribute pamphlets and other material among residents to motivate them to vote for the PML-N candidate in September 17.
Dr Zamurrad told The Nation said they hoped their party would wont the election as the people were showing support to their leadership.
The PML-N leader said public responded positively though the party did not launched a full-fledged canvassing campaign. Asked if Shehbaz is going stay as CM, she said the party matters, not an individual.