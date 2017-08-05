LAHORE - Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association on Friday strongly condemned remarks of senior lawyer and human rights activist, Asma Jahangir, over the apex court verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The office bearers of both the bars held a joint press conference and said the SC judgment which disqualified Nawaz Sharif was against corruption. Rejecting remarks of Asma Jahangir, they said she was not representing any bar.

SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and other office bearers addressed the press conference. Aftab Bajwa said the lawyers were standing by the Supreme Court over its historic judgment against corruption. However, he said, certain black sheep were criticising the verdict to appease the ruling party, warning they would take strict action against such lawyers if they did not stop their campaign.

LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali said Asma Jahangir should remain careful while issuing such statements against the state institutions in future. He said the decisions of the courts were in accordance with the law and the judiciary was fully independent. He said appointment of Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the SC for supervision of the NAB references against the Sharif family was fully within the law.

Later, Advocate Asma Jahangir who was addressing a ceremony held for formal announcement of next candidates for SCBA’s annual elections said the judiciary had entered a blind alley, however, lawyers would steer it out. She said lawyers were not afraid of judiciary, civilian rulers or military dictators, but always spoke for the supremacy of law. She said it was a fundamental right of the lawyers and citizens to criticise the judgments of the judiciary. The lawyers, she said, would criticise wrong decisions of the judiciary from the time of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry until now.

OUR STAFF REPORTER