LAHORE (PR): Chairman All Pakistan Teachers Federation, Muhammad Azam Butt has returned Pakistan after meeting educational experts in the European countries. Also a member of the executive body of the World Teachers Federation, Mr Butt in his interaction with the education experts of France, Germany Italy and other countries gained fist- hand knowledge of the developments made in the education field and the issues facing it. He will apply his newly gained knowledge in Pakistan.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Aug-2017 here.
Teachers body chief return
