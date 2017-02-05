LAHORE: A four year old boy taken forcibly by his father to India was repatriated to Pakistan by Indian authorities through Joint Check Post (JCP) Wagha on Saturday evening.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at Wagha border when the minor was reunited with his mother who had come to Wagha border to receive her son. –Staff ReporterR

The child, Iftikhar Ahmed, was received at the border by Pakistani officials, who promptly handed over his custody to his mother.

Ansar Burney Welfare Trust in April 2016 reported that the alleged abductor, Gulzar Ahmed, was a 'non-biological' father of Iftikhar Ahmad.

Gulzar allegedly kidnapped Iftikhar in March 2016 and smuggled him to India on a Pakistani passport. Gulzar was arrested by in Srinagar along with Iftikhar.

The boy spent a few nights in a police lockup, the Ansar Burney Trust said. "Instead of handing the boy’s custody to Pakistan High Commission [in] New Delhi, the Indian police illegally and unlawfully handed him to the family of the abductor without any justification," the Trust said in a statement.

An Indian court, acting on a petition, had ordered in May 2016 that the child be returned to his mother. Pakistani authorities in India had initiated the repatriation process soon after and on Saturday it was materialised.