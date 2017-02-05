LAHORE - The Crime Investigation Agency yesterday killed four men allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom-cum-murder of a student in an ‘encounter’ in Manawan police station limits.

The suspects, Abdul Sattar alias Nanha, Baber Nadeem, Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Ejaz residents of Faisalabad had kidnapped, Aman Qamar, a resident of Samanabad a year back. After abduction, the accused shifted the boy to Faisalabad and demanded three million rupees which the family paid to them. But, despite being paid, the accused killed the victim and buried his body in Faisalabad.

A case for murder and kidnapping was registered against them in Samanabad Police Station on the complaint of Moin Ahmad, father of the victim.

Police arrested the accused and also recovered the child’s body along with ransom amount, according to a police spokesman.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they had also snatched a bike which was buried near Manwan area. The police party, after recovering the bike, was on its way back when all of sudden five suspects attacked them to release their accomplices.

After an exchange of gunfire, according to the police, the attackers fled but all four murder accused were killed by the fire